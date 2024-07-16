The Tarkio Wing Nuts Flying Circus held an old-fashioned fly-in on Saturday, July 13. The event started with a breakfast, followed by tours of the EAA Hangar, airport tower and deck, a town hall meeting with Representative Sam Graves, and an aerial demonstration. Pictured is Sam Graves flying his P-40 Warhawk WWII fighter plane to get things started for the demonstration.

A nice crowd gathered around the hangars to check out the planes that were on display for the fly-in.

Max Graves takes his daughter, Magnolia, up close and personal with some of the planes at the fly-in.

The GB1 Game First was a big hit as it made several flips and loops and amazing aerial acrobatic moves.

Aidan Burke was one of the last pilots to land before the runway was closed for the demonstrations.

Taylor Hurst and his daughter, Shayne, enjoy a little lunch at the fly-in.