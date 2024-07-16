The Fairfax Fair is just around the corner and the more the merrier when it comes to booths of food and games at the park. The Fairfax Optimist Club wants everyone to have a great time. They try to avoid having duplicate booths, and ask that anyone wanting a booth sign up soon with what they are selling. Booths will be on a first come, first served basis on what items can be sold. If your booth idea is already reserved, they will ask you to select a different type booth. Call Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104 to reserve a booth.

Alicia and Kendal Straub will be in charge of the Miss Fairfax contest this year. All young ladies in Fairfax grades 6 through 12 can pick up a form at the Dairy Diner. The forms are due by July 19.

For any other questions, call Sam O’Riley, Fairfax Optimist secretary, at 660-623-0062. The Optimist Club thanks all for their decades of participation! After all, “There’s No Place Like Home!”

The Fairfax Fair will be Friday and Saturday, August 16 and 17, followed by church in the park on Sunday, August 18.