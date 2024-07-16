The next fresh mobile food pantry offered by Second Harvest of St. Joseph will be Wednesday, July 24. The food drop will be held weather permitting and while supplies last, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Community Services in Tarkio. Due to curb work on Main Street in Tarkio, the food pantry will take place at 3rd and Main. Vehicles should line up on North 3rd Street, where volunteers will put the food into the vehicles.

The food drop is for all Atchison County residents and there are no income guidelines. For more information call Community Services at 660-736-4646.