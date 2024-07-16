The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is low on the following items: canned fruit cocktail, canned apricots, cherry Jell-O, canned spinach, canned mixed vegetables, Lasagna Hamburger Helper, and Cheeseburger Hamburger Helper.

The food pantry will be open Friday, July 26, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, August 6, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, August 9, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Donations are welcome. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.