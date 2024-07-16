The Atchison County Republican Committee held a forum for the four candidates running for Atchison County Sheriff. Approximately 150 people were in attendance at the forum, held at the University of Missouri Extension Velma Houts Fair Building on Wednesday, July 10, starting at 7:00 p.m. State Representative Jeff Farnan, who represents District 1, covering Atchison, Holt, Nodaway and Gentry counties, was the moderator for the evening. Each candidate was given five to seven minutes to give opening remarks. Following that, Rep. Farnan asked each candidate the same questions from a list giving each an opportunity to answer. To see the full forum, which was live-streamed, visit the Atchison County Mail’s Facebook page. Pictured above, from left to right, are: Andy Riley, Devon Sons, Representative Jeff Farnan, Matthew Heits, and Tyson Gibbons.

Devon Sons Andy Riley Matt Heits Tyson Gibbons