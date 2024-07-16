The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry board met Tuesday, July 9, 2024, with 13 members present. Churches represented were: Fairfax – Christian, Methodist, and Presbyterian; Tarkio – Catholic, First Christian, Church of God, Good News Church, and Presbyterian; and Westboro – Methodist and St. John’s Lutheran.

In May, 106 individuals representing 49 families were served. In June, 110 individuals representing 49 families were assisted. A list of volunteers that will help at the food pantry was presented. Churches were reminded that each church is responsible for getting helpers for the month they are opening the pantry.

St. John’s Lutheran Church will open the pantry in July. The Tarkio Presbyterian Church will open the pantry in August. The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the third and fourth weeks of the month. The pantry is also open the third Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The food pantry is currently low on the following items: apple juice (64 oz.), cereal, brownie mix, flour (5 lbs.), creamy peanut butter (16 oz.), boxed potatoes (au gratin, scalloped), Tuna Helper, pork and beans, and toilet paper.

Donations of food and/or monetary gifts are appreciated. The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.

The next board meeting will be September 10, 2024, at 9:30 a.m.