The Hitting Bombs team won the 33rd Westboro Wildcat Days Medium Pitch Softball Tournament held in Westboro, Missouri, last weekend. (Westboro Wildcat Days Facebook photos)

The GHS team, one of the regular top contenders of the event, placed second in the 33rd Westboro Wildcat Days Tournament.

The Cerven Operations team took home the third place trophy in the 33rd Westboro Wildcat Days Tournament.

Westboro Wildcat Days is the annual medium pitch softball tournament held the 3rd weekend of July. The weather is usually extremely hot and humid or it rains. This weekend, the temperatures stayed in the 80s, but players had to deal with wet field conditions Saturday morning. However, the mud didn’t stop the fun from happening.