The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed July 8, 2024, by John Sands, Trustee of the John and Beverly Sands Joint Revocable Trust, to Amanda Boomgaarn for Lots 15 and 16, Block 20, Fourth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed July 8, 2024, by Joyce and Duane Bruna to the Duane and Joyce Bruna Family Trust for land in Sections 26, 27, and 34, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 8, 2024, by John and Anna Beth Wennihan to Mehrens Company for land in Section 14, Township 65, Range 39, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 10, 2024, by Christina Hall to Macie Hale and Braiden Wennihan for Lots 7, 8, and 9, Block 2, Seventh Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 11, 2024, by Larry and Diana Liess to Atchison County Library District for Lots 26, 43, 27, and 45, Block 2, Original Plat, Rock Port, Missouri, and Lots 28 and 46, Block 2, Original Plat, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 15, 2024, by Janell Moore to Brandy Bailey for Lot 12, Block 8, Original Plat, Fairfax, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed July 16, 2024, by Douglas Adams to Douglas and Kenneth Adams for Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 2, Berneice City, South Blanchard.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 17, 2024, by Taya and Tyler Jones to Ethan Sickels for Lot 17, Block 2, Adams Subdivision, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 17, 2024, by Mark and Raechel Schoonover to Taya and Tyler Jones for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.