The primary election is the process for choosing a political party’s candidate for the general election. Missouri law limits each voter to one political party in the primary. Most states require that you register to vote by political party to participate in a primary election – that’s where the terms “Registered Democrat” and “Registered Republican” originate. In Missouri, you are not currently required to register to vote by party, but you can only choose the candidates for one political party at a primary election.

The section in Missouri law that requires you to choose a party or vote only on the issues is below – 115.397 RSMo.

115.397. Voters may receive only one-party ballot – voters not wishing a party ballot may vote for independents and on all propositions and questions. – In each primary election, each voter shall be entitled to receive the ballot of one and only one political party, designated by the voter before receiving his ballot. Each voter who participates in a party primary shall be entitled to vote on all questions and for any nonpartisan candidates submitted by political subdivisions and special districts at the primary election. Each voter who does not wish to participate in a party primary may vote on all questions and for any non-partisan candidates submitted by a political subdivision or special district at the primary election.

The Democratic, Republican, and Libertarian political parties are currently authorized to hold primaries in Missouri.

There are two state issues on the August ballot, so there will be a non-partisan ballot. This ballot does not have any candidates on it, only issues.

NON-PARTISAN BALLOT

You may view the sample ballot in this edition of the Atchison County Mail or on the county’s website at www.acmoelections.org

Please be prepared as you enter the polling location on August 6 by reviewing the sample ballot and knowing how you wish to vote on the issues. You will be required to tell the book judge or ballot judge what ballot style you would like from the list above. The sheriff’s race is the only contested local race and it will be on the Republican ballot. Please remember if there is an issue or race on the ballot that you do not want to vote for, you can leave it blank, and all other votes will be counted.

Absentee voting is open. The Atchison County Courthouse is your Central Polling Location. Anyone that is registered can vote during regular business hours in the clerk’s office through August 6. The office will also be open on Saturday, August 3, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Curbside voting is also available at the courthouse. Just call the Atchison County Clerk’s office at 660-744-6214 (option 3) and they will be happy to assist you.

Tarkio voters will have a new polling location for August and November. They are working out the details for future elections. You will vote at the Tarkio branch of the Atchison County Library – Resource Center. This will allow additional room for extra voting booths and judges.

Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk, said, “We do expect a large turnout and will have two pollbooks going at Rock Port/Watson and Tarkio locations. You can go to either book to show your photo ID (required). Please be patient if you experience a short wait and thank your election judges for the dedication to the elections in Atchison County. We could not do it without them. If you would like to work as an election judge in Atchison County, please contact us at 660-744-6214 Option 3. We would love to add you to our team.”

The website, www.acmoelections.org and the county’s Facebook page, are your sources for accurate election information. Please review the sample ballot and be prepared. #protect2024