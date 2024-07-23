The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held a regular meeting July 17, 2024. The meeting was called to order by Ryan Kingery, Mayor, at 6:10 p.m. Roll was taken. Others in attendance were: Kamron Woodring, Tristan Ray, and Tabitha Wintz, aldermen; John Brown, Water Superintendent; Christy Stevens, City Clerk; Terry Miller, City Treasurer; and Andrew Riley, sheriff candidate.

The tentative agenda was approved.

Andrew Riley, candidate for Atchison County Sheriff, was present to discuss his candidacy and give his background. After a short discussion, he left the meeting at 6:25 p.m.

The minutes of the June 27, 2024, regular meeting were approved.

Accounts payable was also approved.

Old Business

An update was given about property clean up letters. The Phelps house at 508 North High, Fairfax had been cleaned up. City council members will continue to drive around town and report any properties that need cleaned up or have trees hanging in the streets.

New Business

There was a short discussion about high school baseball having games in Fairfax for the 2025 season. It was decided that a meeting with the school board should be held to get a better idea of who would be responsible for field prep and scheduling.

Bill #2024-4 titled: A resolution of City of Fairfax adopting the Atchison County Multijurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan was unanimously approved. Bill #2024-4 was assigned Resolution #2024-1570.

Staff Reports

Terry Miller, City Treasurer, reported that all accounts are in balance. The city has a CD that is coming up for renewal. Terry gave rate amounts from Farmers State Bank and Bank Midwest. The aldermen voted unanimously to approve the 14 month CD at Farmers State Bank.

John Brown, Water Superintendent, reported that material to install the LG Sonic industrial line will be installed soon. Residents are wanting to put a new tree in the city park and at the ball field. After a short discussion, the aldermen approved putting in the new trees but it will be done on the city’s timeline.

Christy Stevens, City Clerk, reported that the dumpsters are scheduled for August 2, 3, and 4 to clean up town before the Fairfax Fair. SUBS (the new water billing system) is being held off until the new water meters are installed to help make the transition smoother.

The aldermen voted unanimously to go into closed session at 7:30 p.m. for discussion of personnel and personally identifiable information as provided by Rsmo 610.021(1,3,13).

The regular meeting resumed at 7:48 p.m. and adjourned at 7:50 p.m.

The next meeting is Wednesday, August 21, at 6:00 p.m.