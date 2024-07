Tayden Cook finished off the Northwest Missouri Junior Golf Tour July 22 at the St. Joseph Country Club. He finished third, but tied for the season-long tour championship in the 16-18-year-old male division. Tayden tied with Kaleb Groomer of Maryville. The tour consisted of eight tournaments at different courses (five in St. Joseph, one in Savannah, one in Chillicothe, and one in Cameron).