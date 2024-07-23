The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Timothy Walker, 36, Cedar Creek, Nebraska, and Amber Nicholas, 36, Tarkio, Missouri, were married July 9, 2024, in Rock Port, Missouri, by Judge Brett Hurst. Filed July 9, 2024.

Brian Price, 44, Ankeny, Iowa, and Jennifer McKain, 47, Glenwood, Iowa, were married June 27, 2024, in Osage Beach, Missouri, by Jan Dowden, Officiant. Filed July 9, 2024.

Daniel Steelman, 35, and Brittne Westerman, 37, Lincoln, Nebraska, were married July 12, 2024, in Osage Beach, Missouri, by Kristine Benecke, Officiant. Filed July 17, 2024.