Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care will be setting up a donation box for those who would like to donate shoes for school aged kiddos in need. New and gently used shoes will be accepted. Donations of school supplies for grades kindergarten through 5th will also be accepted.

Tarkio Rehab will be hosting a supply pick-up night Friday, August 16, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for families needing these items. There will also be snacks and a fun activity.

All donations are appreciated. Call 660-736-4116 for more details.