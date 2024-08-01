The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, July 11, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission, was in attendance at the National Association of Counties meeting where she serves on the Rural Action Caucus Board.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Monthly department reports were reviewed and approved.

Mark Manchester, E-911/Emergency Management Assistant Director, was present to review bid specifications for a security camera system and a security door access system. Following review, the commission tabled any action for follow-up on a few questions. Assistant Director Manchester will report back at the next meeting of the commission.

Hunter Kelly with Senator Josh Hawley’s office stopped in to visit with the commission inquiring about local concerns.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, July 18, 2024. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Additions and abatements to the tax books were approved as follows:

Personal Property (June 2024) – Additions to the tax books were: 2023, $3,052.75; 2022, $185.74; 2021, $122.22. Abatements to the tax books were: 2023, $120.38; 2022, $119.80; 2021, $105.07.

Real Property (June 2024) – There were no additions or abatements from the real estate books.

Ag Rock (June 2024) – There were no additions or abatements from the ag rock books.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood opened the 2024 Board of Equalization at 9:30 a.m. There were no formal hearings and Assessor Rochelle Moore presented informal changes relating to Farmer City Wind.

Following the close of the Board of Equalization, the commission returned to regular session.

Clerk Taylor presented the following resolution for approval:

Atchison County, Missouri

RESOLUTION NO. 002-2024

A resolution of Atchison County adopting the Atchison County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan

WHEREAS Atchison County recognizes the threat that natural hazards pose to people and property within the County of Atchison, and

WHEREAS Atchison County has participated in the preparation of a multi-hazard mitigation plan, hereby known as the Atchison County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan, hereafter referred to as the Plan, in accordance with the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, and

WHEREAS the Plan identifies mitigation goals and actions to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property in Atchison County from the impacts of future hazards and disasters, and

WHEREAS Atchison County recognizes that land use policies have a major impact on whether people and property are exposed to natural hazards, Atchison County will endeavor to integrate the Plan into the comprehensive planning process and

WHEREAS adoption by the Atchison County Commission demonstrates their commitment to hazard mitigation and achieving the goals outlined in the Plan

NOW therefore, be it resolved by the Commission of Atchison county, in the State of Missouri, that: In accordance with Atchison County rules/policy, the Atchison County Commission adopts the final FEMA-approved plan.

––

The resolution was adopted.

Mark Manchester, E-911/Emergency Management Assistant Director, was present to finalize questions the commission had regarding the bid opening for security cameras and door access. After final review and discussion, the commissioners voted unanimously to accept the bid from MTE Office Center for $8,343.89 to provide and install a security surveillance camera system at the Atchison County 911 office, and C&C – Group for $5,200.00 to provide and install security access control to the entrance door at the Atchison County 911 office.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.