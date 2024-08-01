Keely Bredensteiner shows off her In-County Champion Market Beef during the Premium Auction.

Kamryn Brown was this year’s Senior Swine Showmanship winner, along with winning Champion Berkshire Gilt and Reserve Champion Gilt.

Nash Schomburg is pictured with his blue ribbon market steer.

The Atchison County Fair Premium Auction was held Friday, July 19, 2024. Results of the auction (exhibitor, species, buyer, and amount) are as follows:

• Ava Gruber (Rabbit) – Bartlett Grain, $200.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners, $17.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; $402.00 total

• Cooper Daugherty (Swine) – Clarinda Livestock Auction, $350.00; Hometown Comfort, LLC, $350.00; Matt and Ann Schlueter, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners, $17.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; $1,002.00 total

• Braylyn Wood (Swine) – Farmers Supply, $625.00; R4 Custom Harvesting, $100.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $25.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,002.00 total

• Gabe Harms (Swine) – Hurst Greenery, $1,000.00; Rusty Black for State Senator, $250.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Dow Construction, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,552.00 total

• Stevie Gaines (Beef) – Barry and Connie Minter, $1,100.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Travis and Rachel Jenkins, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $100.00; James Ottmann, $100.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $25.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,727.00 total

• Kamryn Brown (Swine) – Lyle and Phyllis Brown Farm, $1,000.00; Wanda Hall, $200.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Viterra, $100.00; Harms Landscaping, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,702.00 total

• Jillian Hannah (Poultry) – Charlie and Millie Hurst, $575.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Peregrine Crop Insurance, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,027.00 total

• Grant Spiegel (Swine) – Viterra, $925.00; Mo Valley Ag, $200.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $25.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,452.00 total

• Linley Hogue (Swine) – Clarinda Livestock Auction, $800.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,102.00 total

• Nash Schomburg (Beef) – DRB Construction, $1,000.00; Mo Valley Ag, $200.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Red Oak Livestock Auction, $100.00; Walter Farms, $250.00; Viterra, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Travis and Rachel Jenkins, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $2,052.00 total

• Josh Schlueter (Swine) – Charlie and Millie Hurst, $1,075.00; Rusty Black for State Senator, $250.00; Harms Landscaping, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,677.00 total

• Emma Teten (Swine) – Burke & Sons Lumber, $550.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Joesting Farms, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Hometown Comfort, LLC, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,052.00 total

• Keely Bredensteiner (Beef) – Peregrine Crop Insurance, $825.00; Eddie and Mary Beth Bredensteiner, $250.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Dow Construction, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $100.00; Harms Landscaping, $100.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Mark Staten, $100.00; Viterra, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $2,127.00 total

• Ryker Gibson (Poultry) – Burke & Sons Lumber, $550.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $752.00 total

• Harper Wood (Swine) – Clarinda Livestock Auction, $675.00; Farmers Supply, $100.00; R4 Custom Harvesting, $100.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Viterra, $100.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $25.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,352.00 total

• Quin Staten (Swine) – Lager Farms, $625.00; Diane Hicks, $500.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,577.00 total

• Lane Johnson (Swine) – Tracy and Holly Barnes, $600.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Mo Valley Ag, $200.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; 3 States Livestock Auction, $100.00; Joesting Farms, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,302.00 total

• Rylee Jenkins (Beef) – Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $725.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Atchison County Mail, $200.00; Schomburg Farms, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,277.00 total

• Dylan Lair (Swine) – Bartlett Grain, $650.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Peregrine Crop Insurance, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Joesting Farms, $100.00; Teten Construction, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,352.00 total

• Abbie Harms (Swine) – Charlie and Millie Hurst, $1,050.00; Rusty Black for State Senator, $250.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Dow Construction, $50.00; Viterra, $100.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,852.00 total

• Charlie Smith (Beef) – Chance Clement, Inc., $725.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $100.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Merle and Ruth Fox, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $25.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,402.00 total

• Kinleigh Daugherty (Swine) – Bressler Farms, $500.00; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $100.00; Hometown Comfort, LLC, $200.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,002.00 total

• Mya Welch (Swine) – Merle and Ruth Fox, $500.00; Atchison County Mail, $100.00; Milton Merchantile, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $902.00 total

• Markie Gaines (Beef) – Barry and Connie Minter, $625.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $100.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $100.00; Perry Plumbing & Septic, LLC, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $25.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,352.00 total

• Jaylee Wood (Swine) – Peregrine Crop Insurance, $500.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; R4 Custom Harvesting, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $100.00; Farmers Supply, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,152.00 total

• Bentley Teten (Swine) – Burke & Sons Lumber, $500.00; Atchison County Mail, $100.00; Joesting Farms, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Hometown Comfort, LLC, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,102.00 total

• Lilly Pankau (Rabbit) – Burke & Sons Lumber, $300.00; Peregrine Crop Insurance, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $702.00 total

• Lizzie Schlueter (Swine) – Hurst Greenery, $1,150.00; Rusty Black for State Senator, $250.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Harms Landscaping, $100.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $100.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,902.00 total

• Josie King (Swine) – Kent Fisher Insurance, $500.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Milton Merchantile, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Hoot & Holler, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Grounds Control, LLC, $150.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,202.00 total

• Landrey Kelly (Beef) – Burke & Sons Lumber, $550.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Mo Valley Ag, $200.00; Viterra, $100.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Perry Plumbing & Septic, LLC, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; James Ottmann, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,352.00 total

• Brylie Johnson (Swine) – Tracy and Holly Barnes, $350.00; 3 States Livestock Auction, $200.00; Mo Valley Ag, $100.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,152.00 total

• Tatem Johnson (Swine) – Tracy and Holly Barnes, $575.00; Mo Valley Ag, $200.00; Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; 3 States Livestock Auction, $200.00; Joesting Farms, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $25.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,602.00 total

• Raylynn Jenkins (Beef) – Joe Frede Farm, $450.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Schomburg Farms, $50.00; Walter Farms, $250.00; Stephen and Tiffanie Gaines, $200.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,252.00 total

• Claire Spiegel (Swine) – Bartlett Grain, $475.00; Mo Valley Ag, $200.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Viterra, $100.00; Peregrine Crop Insurance, $100.00; Burke & Sons Lumber, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Timac AGRO/Jim Ball, $25.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $1,302.00 total

• Dylan Kemerling (Swine) – Oswald Seed Fairfax, LLC, $400.00; Tracy and Holly Barnes, $100.00; Atchison County Mail, $100.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $902.00 total

• Piper McKenney (Beef) – Red Oak Livestock Auction, $700.00; Mo Valley Ag, $200.00; Viterra, $100.00; Merle and Ruth Fox, $100.00; Peregrine Crop Insurance, $100.00; 3 States Livestock Auction, $200.00; Trent Brown Farms, LLC, $50.00; Bartlett Grain, $100.00; Perry Plumbing & Septic, LLC, $100.00; R4 Custom Harvesting, $100.00; Schomburg Farms, $50.00; Kent Fisher Insurance, $50.00; Agrivision Equipment Group, $100.00; Citizens Bank & Trust, $100.00; Hiawatha Implement, $100.00; Atchison County Veterinary Clinic, $35.00; Crooked Creek Angus, $100.00; Ag Partners Cooperative, $17.00; $2,302.00 total

• Apple Pie – Mo Valley Ag, $525.00; Midwest Data Center, $500.00; Charlie and Millie Hurst, $350.00; $1,375.00 total

• Cinnamon Rolls – Kent Fisher Insurance, $600.00; Mo Valley Ag, $625.00; $1,225.00 total

• Jelly – Midwest Data Center, $450.00; Merle and Ruth Fox, $300.00; $750.00 total

• Blackberry Pie – Rock Port Cablevision, $575.00; Hurst Greenery, $400.00; $975.00 total

• 4 Pack Jelly – Kent Fisher Insurance, $1,000.00; Mo Valley Ag, $275.00; Colfax Farmers Mutual, $600.00; $1,875.00 total

American Flag Pallet – Rock Port Communications, $400.00; Mo Valley Ag, $300.00; $700.00 total

• Eggs – Burke & Sons Lumber, $50.00 total

• Onions – Burke & Sons Lumber, $400.00; Clarinda Livestock Auction, $400.00; $800.00 total

• Cinnamon Rolls – Burke & Sons Lumber, $925.00 total

• NW Fire Pit – Colfax Farmers Mutual, $425.00; Spiegel Farms, $450.00; $875.00 total