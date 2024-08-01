The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Successor Trustee’s Deed: Filed July 18, 2024, by Millsap and Singer, PC, to Timothy and Leslie Sutter for land in Section 25, Township 66, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed July 23, 2024, by Richard and Linda deFlon to Gerald Blankenau and Bridget O’Melia for land in Section 6, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed July 23, 2024, by Sam Investment @ NM, LLC, to Timber Hole, LLC, for land in Section 4, Township 64, Range 42, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed July 23, 2024, by Herman Ritchie and Kathleen Kephart to Damien Pritt for land in Section 20, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim: Filed July 23, 2024, by Arnold Kephart to Herman Ritchie and Kathleen Kephart for Lots 4 and 3, Block 1, Eighth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.