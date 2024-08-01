The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Atchison County for the week of July 29-August 4.

There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org, or download the app for updated information.

MoDOT asks drivers to buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and move over in work zones.

Route 111 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Pike Creek Drainage Ditch north of Corning, through mid-August 2024. (Contractor: North Central Bridge, LLC) https://www.modot.org/missouri-route-111-missouri-route-46-and-route-yy-bridge-replacement-atchison-and-gentry.

Route C – Culvert replacement at R Avenue intersection (Morning Sun Seed Road), July 29.

U.S. Route 59 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to the Atchison/Holt County line, July 30-August 2.