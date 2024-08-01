David Frede, left, presented the grand prize of a $250 electric credit to Paul Zimmerman, right. (Submitted photos)

Jim Crawford presented the children’s grand prize to Keith Thomas.

The 86th annual membership meeting of the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative took place Thursday evening, July 25, 2024, at the Rock Port High School Gymnasium.

There were 111 registered members present and 278 meals were served. Those attending enjoyed a meal catered by Paula’s Cafe and entertainment by Josh Daniels. The business meeting was conducted and names were drawn for prizes.

Paul Zimmerman won the grand prize of a $250 electric credit and Keith Thomas won the children’s grand prize.