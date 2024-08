The following marriage licenses were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Ryan Heidtbrink, 47, and Olga Garcia Alonso, 55, Lincoln, Nebraska, were married July 20, 2024, in Branson, Missouri, by Edward Mckenna II, Minister. Filed July 22, 2024.

Rickey Crowley, 25, and Serena Watson, 26, Fairfax, Missouri, were married July 19, 2024, in Tarkio, Missouri, by Rev. Steven Gibbons. Filed July 23, 2024.