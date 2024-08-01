The Peru State College Athletic Hall of Fame selection committee has announced its 2024 Hall of Fame class, which includes four individuals and one team. This will be the 32nd class to be inducted into the college’s select group since its inception in 1986.

John Creamer, Jr., Jerry Eickhoff, Pat Mertens, and Sarah (Williams) Murray will be inducted as individuals. The 1994 baseball team will be honored as a team selection.

The Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Peru State College Foundation, will be held November 1 and 2, with a banquet Friday evening and formal induction at halftime of Saturday’s football game against Graceland University in the historic Oak Bowl.

“We are thrilled to honor Peru State College’s outstanding former student-athletes and coaches in this way,” President Michael Evans said. “Each of these individuals has made a significant contribution and lasting impact on our athletic programs and in their communities that will not be forgotten. Their talent and determination have greatly contributed to the College’s long and proud tradition of athletic excellence.”

The following is a brief biography of each honoree:

John Creamer, Jr.

Student-Athlete

The 1969 graduate was a four-time letterwinner in football and a three-time letterwinner in baseball. In football, John Creamer was an outstanding receiver and at the end of his career, he was the all-time leader in receptions with 93, had 1,951 receiving yards, scored 18 touchdowns, and averaged 20.93 yards per reception over the course of 28 games. Following his sophomore season, Creamer earned honorable mention NAIA All-American.

His baseball career was as noteworthy as his football career as he was named to the NCC All-Conference First Team during his freshman and sophomore seasons. He was the only freshman to earn first team honors. As a freshman, he led the NCC in doubles, triples, putouts, and assists. During his sophomore campaign, he had the team’s top batting average and most hits, doubles, triples, runs scored, stolen bases, and RBI’s.

Creamer was named the Swenson Award winner at the end of his career. He was also highly active on campus and was the senior class president.

Jerry Eickhoff

Meritorious Service

A Nebraska coaching legend, Jerry Eickhoff retired at the end of the 2009 basketball season as Nebraska’s all-time leader in boys’ basketball victories, compiling an astonishing 670-226 record.

The 1969 Peru graduate was a rarity in high school coaching, as he spent his entire 40 years of teaching and coaching at Hampton (Nebraska) High School.

In 10 state tournament ap-pearances, Eickhoff’s Hawks won three state titles, had three runner-up finishes, and a third-place finish. Under his guidance, the Hawks won 51 straight games in 1972-74. In addition, Hampton played in four straight state championship games from 1987-1990.

Eikhoff was known for stres-sing the positive and instilling a sense of confidence in all his players. Early on in his career, Eickhoff also coached football, volleyball, and track. In addition, he was the athletic director and high school principal at Hampton for more than 30 years.

In 1999, Eickhoff was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame.

Pat Mertens

Student-Athlete

Not only did Pat Mertens (’86) excel on the football field for which he was recognized, Mertens was also heralded for his academic abilities.

In 1984, Mertens had a stellar campaign as he finished the season by being named to the NAIA District 11 First Team Defense as a linebacker after starting his career as a defensive back.

That junior season, Mertens set a school record with 163 tackles, 52 unassisted. In addition, he tied Peru’s single-season record with seven interceptions – still third-best in Bobcat history. He was twice named as the District’s Defensive Player of the Week.

During the 1985 season, Mertens was the Bobcats’ leading tackler with 124 total, 51 unassisted. He was named the NAIA District 11 Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against Midland in which he recorded 21 tackles and one quarterback sack.

Following the 1985 season, Mertens was once again named to the NAIA District 11 First Team Defense and was the Lincoln Journal Star Defensive Player of the Year. Mertens was the first Peru State football player to be named to the then-GTE College Division Second Team, which is commonly known as an Academic All-American.

Three of his sons later played for the Bobcats – all of whom have received various athletic and academic accolades. Mertens and his son, Jake, both were Swenson Award winners.

Sarah (Williams) Murray

Student-Athlete

Sarah (Williams) Murray, a 2014 Peru State grad and a current Tarkio, Missouri, resident, was the first women’s cross country competitor to compete in the national championship race in nearly 30 years.

In 2010, Williams was named the Midlands College Athletic Conference (MCAC) Runner of the Week three times before winning the conference meet, which qualified her for the NAIA championship race. In doing so, Williams ran under 20 minutes for the first time to establish a new school record for a 5K race.

During the 2011 season, Williams ran unattached and competed in marathons including the Boston Marathon. She won the Prairie Fire Marathon (formerly Wichita Marathon) while knocking 10 minutes off the previous course record.

Williams had comparable results in 2012 as she was twice named the Heart of America Athletic Conference (HAAC) Runner of the Week. She later qualified for her second trip to the national championship where she knocked 35 seconds off her previous best time.

She still has all the major race records to this day for Peru State College. Williams was also strong in the classroom as she was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete.

1994 Baseball Team

The 1994 Baseball Team finished its season with a 34-16 record to become Peru State College’s winningest team over nearly 40 years of competition. The 34 wins is still the fourth-most in Bobcat history and its .680 winning percentage is still second-best in 77 years.

In addition, the 1994 squad was the first to compete in the NAIA District Championship where they finished as runner-up. During the season, the team defeated NCAA DI Kansas State and NCAA DII UNO and UNK.

This team had a significant role in bringing the baseball program to its current location near the Centennial Complex. Team members built the fence, erected a batting cage, and built the dugouts by laying railroad ties for the floor and framing the dugout with metal walls and roof.

A total of 15 school single-season records were set by the team including most wins, hits, runs scored, doubles, triples (22 is still the top mark), at-bats, stolen bases (99 is still the top mark), walks, put-outs, assists, innings pitched, shut-outs, and games played.

Two single-game marks were set including most assists in a game (20 which is tied for Peru’s top mark) and runs scored in an inning (15 is still the top mark).

Several players are still in the Top 20 in various single-season and career categories.

Nine different individuals set individual marks during the campaign. Two players were named the all-district first team with two more being recognized for pitcher/player of the week district honors.

Dan Johnson was the head coach for the team while Jerry LeFever served as the assistant coach. Members of the team on the roster, had statistics, and their hometown at the time included: Pitchers – Tony Duffek (Lincoln, Nebraska), Mark Elsener (Lincoln, Nebraska), Shawn Exner (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), Greg Formanski (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada), Scott Kier (Grand Island, Nebraska), Chris Michael (Torrington, Wyoming), and Chris Raabe (Red Oak, Iowa); Catchers – Matt Grewe (Gering, Nebraska) and Greg Larsen (Council Bluffs, Iowa); Infielders – Greg Bentz (Morinville, Alberta, Canada), Scott Bullock (Torrington, Wyoming), Matt Miller (Papillion, Nebraska), Wes Patch (Aspen, Colorado), Duncan Patterson (Papillion, Nebraska), and Dallas Williams (Brooks, Alberta, Canada); and Outfielders – B.J. Coburn (Council Bluffs, Iowa), Dan LaJoie (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada), Andy Plummer (Lincoln, Nebraska), Raabe, and Steve Young (Torrington, Wyoming). In addition, Mike Maroney (Omaha, Nebraska) was a returning senior and expected to contribute, but suffered an injury prior to the season.

Athletic Hall of Fame

32nd Year

When the Al Wheeler Activity Center was dedicated in 1986, the Peru State College Athletic Hall of Fame was established. The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize, honor, and preserve the memory of those individuals and teams whose contributions have enhanced Nebraska’s first college.

Candidates can be nominated in one of four categories: coach, player, team, or meritorious service. A selection committee, made up primarily of Peru State alumni, make the selections annually each spring.

Nominations can be submitted to PSC Athletic Hall of Fame, c/o Foundation Office, Peru State College, P.O. Box 10, Peru, NE 68421-0010. The nomination form is available on the Hall of Fame website at https://pscbobcats.com/honors/hall-of-fame. Supporting materials for the nominee are strongly encouraged.

Nominations are due March 1 of each year. For additional information, call 402-872-2304.