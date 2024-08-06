Several events are planned for Labor Day weekend in Rock Port. They include:

Friday, August 30, 2024

A ‘Celebration of the Coach Cline 80s Era’ will be held at half-time of the Rock Port vs. Pattonsburg home opener football game. Kick off is at 7:00 p.m. Special recognition and honoring of coaches Stewart Cline, Chris Johnson, and Wayne Moore and the players of the 1984 and 1985 State Championship teams will take place. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1984 State Championship.

Saturday, August 31, 2024

The 70s and 80s Reunion ‘End of Summer Bash’ will be held from 5:00 p.m. to midnight at the Atchison County Memorial Building. There will be a social gathering for alumni and guests from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Groovy’s Grub food truck (Mike and Michele Pfeil, ’82 and ’88) will be on-site for meals. Class pictures will be taken at 8:00 p.m. (The public is invited to attend after 8:00 p.m.) There will be live 70s and 80s music by High Heel the Band from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. (There is a $10 cover charge. BYOB – attendees must be 21.)

Sunday, September 1, 2024

The TM Wharton Memorial Golf Tournament is a four-man scramble. One member of each team must be an RPHS alum. TM was an avid golfer and a 1983 graduate of Rock Port High School. For more information, contact Jennifer Vogler by email jennifer.vogler@rpbluejays.com or call/text 660-744-3007.