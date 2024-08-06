The annual Fairfax Fair will be held Friday through Sunday, August 16-18, 2024, in the Fairfax City Park. The annual event is sponsored by the Fairfax Optimist Club. This year’s theme is “There’s No Place Like Home!”

Booths will be open Friday evening and all day Saturday with games, food, merchandise and homemade wares, giveaways and raffles. If you or your organization would like to reserve a booth space, contact Theresa Larson at 402-525-0104.

The 2024 Fairfax Fair Baby/Youth Show will be Friday, August 18, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. (No pre-registration is required.) Children and parents will begin lining up no later than 6:15 p.m., so participants will need to stay close to the registration area. All participants must have an adult with them during the show and on the stage. Any child from birth to six years old is welcome to participate in the baby/youth show. All little Mr. and Miss Fairfax contestants must live in the Fairfax R-3 School District. The Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax winners will need to be available for their traditional ride in the Fairfax Fair Parade on Saturday, August 17. The show will start with the introduction of the Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax contestants and then will move into the baby/youth show, progressing from youngest to oldest. The show will end with the coronation of Miss Fairfax. A dance on the slab will follow.

The Harry Combs Memorial Tractor show will be held Saturday morning at the football field around 10:30 a.m. Enter your tractor in the show and then drive it in the parade. The parade will start at 11:00 a.m. and will travel down Main Street (Hwy. 59 is closed during this event so make sure you make it to town with plenty of time to spare.)

Events on the park stage begin at 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening. The Southeast Nebraska Community Band will play, with local performers following. They include Christina Hall, Fairfax Drumline, Clint Dougherty, Erica Taylor, Ladies in Black, and Adam Showalter. Another dance on the slab will end the festivities that night.

The Fairfax Ministerial Alliance will host Worship-In-The-Park Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. at the park. Everyone is invited to take part. Bring your lawn chairs. In the event of rain, the service will be held at the Methodist Church.

The Fairfax After Prom Committee will hold a fundraiser Sunday, August 18, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Fairfax Community Room. The menu will include pork loin, mashed potatoes, rolls, and dessert. A free will donation will be accepted.

If you have any questions, call Sam O’Riley, at 660-623-0062.