Rock Port Food Pantry

The Rock Port Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry is low on the following items: pancake mix, creamy peanut butter (small jars), and boxed mashed potatoes.

The food pantry will be open Friday, August 9, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, August 20, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon; and Friday, August 23, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Donations are welcome. Items can be taken to the Rock Port United Methodist Church, 211 W. Opp Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Monetary donations may be mailed to the Rock Port Ministerial Alliance, P.O. Box 164, Rock Port, MO 64482.

If you would like to volunteer, contact Rebecca Liess at 660-253-3535.

Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry

The Tarkio/Westboro/Fairfax Food Pantry is currently low on the following items: tomato juice (64 oz.), syrup (64 oz.), vegetables (15 oz. – canned potatoes, cut green beans, French style green beans, mixed vegetables, whole kernel corn, cream style corn, peas, carrots, kraut), Blue Bonnet margarine (lb. sticks), beef or chicken pot pies, and laundry detergent.

Donations of food and/or monetary gifts are greatly appreciated.

The Tarkio Presbyterian Church will open the pantry in August. The food pantry is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. the third and fourth weeks of the month. The pantry is also open the third Tuesday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The food pantry is located at 315 Main Street in Tarkio.