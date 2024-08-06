Community Services is working to raise money to provide shoe vouchers for children in need of new shoes for the upcoming school year. As of Monday, August 5, a total of $3,814 had been donated. They hope to raise $4,914 by August 19. Donations can be mailed or taken to Community Services at 322 Main Street, Tarkio, MO 64491. For more information, contact Sam O’Riley (660-736-4646) at Community Services.

Tarkio Rehab collecting shoes, school supplies for local families in need

Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care will be setting up a donation box for those who would like to donate shoes for school aged kiddos in need. New and gently used shoes will be accepted. Donations of school supplies for grades kindergarten through 5th will also be accepted.

Tarkio Rehab will be hosting a supply pick-up night Friday, August 16, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. for families needing these items. There will also be snacks and a fun activity.

All donations are appreciated. Call 660-736-4116 for more details.