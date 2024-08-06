OATS Transit offers regular transportation services for the rural general public of any age, seniors, and individuals with disabilities. Call the OATS Transit office at 816-279-3131 or 800-831-9219 to schedule a ride or find out about services in your area. You can also visit their website, oatstransit.org, and view the local schedule under “Bus Schedules,” then click on the county you live in. OATS Transit also contracts with a number of agencies to serve their clients.

The monthly schedule from Atchison County is:

• Shenandoah – 1st Tuesday each month

• Maryville – 3rd Tuesday each month

• Tarkio in-town – 1st and 3rd Friday

• St. Joseph – 5th Tuesday of the month