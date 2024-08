Greenlight Dispensary, Rock Port, Missouri, had a soft opening Wednesday, July 24, to prepare for their grand opening that was held Friday and Saturday, August 2 and 3. Pictured above is Mike Farmer, manager, cutting the ribbon for the newest location in Greenlight Dispensary’s chain of stores that are located in five other states. Greenlight Dispensary currently employs 15 and will be looking to expand that in the weeks to come.