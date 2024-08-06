Participants in the 2024 Summer Weightlifting Program at Rock Port High School (pictured above, left to right) included: front row – Hadleigh Jones, Jayme McEnaney, Bryna McEnaney, Jessa Geib, Eliza Mason, and Amelia Mason; second row – Coach Dalton Jones, Camden McEnaney, Brock Holmes, Westyn Amthor, Dylan Lair, Tayden Cook, Logan Ellis, Tennyson Lansdown, Jadyn Geib, Wyatt Huntley, Rylan Hunter, and Coach Stephanie Parsons; and back row – Gabe Gebhards, Bracton Cook, Quentin Jackson, Case Millsap, Reid Ellis, Dayton Hays, Braxton Melton-Davis, Trenton Wallace, and Ryder Herron. (See pages 6 and 7 of this week’s edition of the Atchison County Mail for a complete list of results.)