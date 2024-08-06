Rylee Jenkins earned a gold medal in the discus at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in North Carolina. Congratulations on your first place finish!

Rylee Jenkins, right, a 2024 graduate of Rock Port R-II High School, and her sister, Raylynn Jenkins, left, a freshman at Rock Port High School, competed in the AAU Junior Olympic Games at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina. Rylee competed in the 17-18 years division and started her competition with a first place finish in the discus, throwing 45.52 meters (149’4”). She also placed fourth in the javelin with a throw of 38.61 meters (126’8”) and 23rd in the shot put with a distance of 10.83 meters (35’6.50”). Raylynn competed in the 14 years division. She placed 16th in the javelin with a throw of 23.40 meters (76’9”) and 38th in the discus with a throw of 22.35 meters (73’4”). (Submitted photos)