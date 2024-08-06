Free summer meals for all kids and teens will be available weekdays through August 20, 2024, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Tarkio Nutrition Center, 412 Main Street. Call 660-736-5725 for more information. The meals are free to children under the age of 18 and adults coming with a child can eat free, thanks to Community Services.

This week’s menu is:

August 7 – Corn dogs, mixed vegetables, fruit

August 8 – Pig in a blanket, baked beans, fruit

August 9 – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, cheese stick, fruit

August 12 – Hot ham and cheese, seasoned corn, fruit

Augut 13 – Peanut butter and jelly sandwich, chips, cheese stick, fruit

August 14 – Cheese quesadilla, chips, fruit

Cooking classes with Community Services will also be held every Thursday from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Each class will be different and will teach children basic kitchen techniques and simple recipes. No registration is needed for the class. Children who attend five or more classes will receive a small gift.