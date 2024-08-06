Following a water main break that left Tarkio businesses and residences without running water for several hours on Thursday, August 1, 2024, and a subsequent boil advisory once it was restored, The Salvation Army came to town with free water. Thanks to several local volunteers such as Dan Vietze, at right, 146 families, 348 individuals, were given jugs of drinking water, as well as bottled water, in a drive-through water supply in front of Community Services on Main Street in Tarkio Friday, August 2. Rogers Pharmacy, Tarkio Nutrition Center, Atchison-Holt Ambulance Service, Tarkio Volunteer Fire Department, and Tarkio Rehabilitation and Health Care also received water.