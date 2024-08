Walt Stevens, Watson, Missouri, shows his ID to Betty Muntz. Walt was out early to vote Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at the Velma Houts Building in Rock Port.

Jaxson Wiley helped his grandpa, Darrell Wiley, cast his ballot at the polls in Tarkio on Tuesday morning, August 6, 2024. The Tarkio voting location has moved from the Farmers State Bank to the Tarkio Resource Center to make more room for voters.