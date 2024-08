The Assembly of God Church hosted an ice cream social on Friday, August 9, and a barbecue on Saturday, August 10, for anyone who wanted to fill their bellies with delicious food. Pictured at top is Landon Driskell adding some goodies to his ice cream.

Jean West holds up the advertisement for the barbecue.

Amelia Pinzino eats the gummy worm off the top of her cone.