The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Corey Keith Herron at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri, August 6, 2024:

State vs. Joseph J. Ellis – Case Review on Felony DWI – Persistent. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Probation and Parole appear by Watson. Defendant appears in person. Court unsuspends probation. As result, defendant’s term of probation expires naturally.

State vs. Justin M. Scott – Case Review on Felony.

State vs. Adam Blake Wheeler – Plea/Trial Setting on Felony Non-Support, Total Arrears In Excess Of 12 Monthly Payments Due Under Order Of Support. Case called. State appears by P.A. Cluck. Defendant appears by Attorney Scroggie. Defendant is excused for work. Case continued to December 17, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. for Bench Trial. No Pre-Trial Conference.

Ashley E. Mayall vs. Daniel W. Mayall – Motion Hearing on Motion to Modify. Motion to dismiss.

The following cases were heard in Atchison County Circuit Court before the Honorable Brett Hurst at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port August 8, 2024:

RSIRCM, LLC vs. Cara and Johnny Davis – Civil Setting on Suit on Account.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC F/K/A Quicken Loans, LLC vs. ES – Civil Setting on Unlawful Detainer.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Mary Hoffman – Dismissal Hearing on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Dismissed by court without prejudice due to failure to prosecute.

RSIRCM, LLC vs. Dalton Hudson – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Schmitt. Defendant appears in person, served on July 25, 2024. Defendants consents to judgment. Judgment entered. It is ordered that plaintiff shall have and recover from defendant the following sums: Count I – $789.56 Total. Stay of execution granted.

RSIRCM, LLC vs. Jonnie Kemerling – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Schmitt. Defendant served on July 8, 2024. Case continued to September 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for settlement

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Kanaiyalal Patel – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lewis. Defendant fails to appear, served on July 7, 2024. Judgment by default. Judgment entered. Wherefore it is ordered and decreed that plaintiff recover from the defendant as follows: principal sum – $1,149.28; filing fee – $49.75; service of process fee – $64.01; and total judgment – $1,263.04.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Christine Perry – Civil Setting on Suit on Account. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Lewis. Defendant fails to appear, served on July 11, 2024. Judgment by default. Judgment entered. Wherefore it is ordered and decreed that plaintiff recover from the defendant as follows: principal sum – $703.03; filing fee – $49.75; service of process fee – $64.01; and total judgment – $816.79.

RSIRCM, LLC vs. Rebecca Pickard – Civil Setting on Suit on Account.

Fintech Franchise Network Servicing Co. vs. Amy Smith – Dismissal Hearing on Breach of Contract. Case called. Plaintiff appears by Counsel Vohs. Defendant fails to appear, served on May 18, 2024. Judgment by default. Plaintiff’s counsel to provide written judgment.

Forsythe Finance, LLC vs. Adam Wyatt – Civil Setting on Breach of Contract. Case called. No appearance by either party. Continued to September 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for service or dismissal.

State vs. Joseph Lee Allen – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Refusal To Weigh Commercial Motor Vehicle Or Submit To A Driver/Vehicle Inspection. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $406 cash only.

State vs. Carl L. Ashby – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Weight On Tandem Axle Exceeded 34,000 Lbs. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $406 cash only.

State vs. Jesse David Burton – Plea/Trial Setting on Misdemeanor.

State vs. Juan Carrillomaya – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 20-25 Mph) Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine of $155.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Donald Russell Case, III – Plea Hearing on Misdemeanor.

State vs. John Joseph Cas-teel – Initial Appearance on Mis-demeanor Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Warrant ordered. Bond is $2000 cash, surety, or 10% cash.

State vs. Jose Javier Esteras Quintana – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Bond applied. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine of $225.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Jose Javier Esteras Quintana – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 11-15 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Bond applied. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine of $150.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Susana N. Glenn – Initial Arraignment on State Traffic Ticket for Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 1-5 Mph). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, acknowledges receipt of ticket and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a $259.50 fine plus court costs on amended charge. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Carson J. Goins – Initial Appearance on Felony Domestic Assault – 3rd Degree and Misdemeanor Resisting/Interfering With Arrest, Detention Or Stop. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person. Defendant previously arraigned, advised of rights to counsel, advised of bond conditions. Case set for October 17, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Wayne Holliday – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense and Infraction of Failure To Display Plates On Motor Vehicle/Trailer. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for September 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Lecraig Jayveon McGuire – Initial Appearance on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Bond applied. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine of $180.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Johander Monero – Case Review on Misdemeanor Operated Vehicle On Highway Without A Valid License – 1st Offense. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears by Attorney Scroggie. Defendant acknowledges receipt, arraignment waived, advised of right to counsel. Case set for September 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Plea/Trial Setting.

State vs. Arsen Musaelian – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Operated Commercial Motor Vehicle/Trailer Declared Out-Of-Service For Inadequate/Defective Equipment/Hazardous Material Markings. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Summons ordered for September 5, 2024, at 9:00 a.m.

State vs. Dennis Allen Sche-baum – Case Review on Felony DWI – Chronic and Misdemeanor Driving While Revoked/Suspended – 1st Offense, Failure To Register Motor Vehicle, and Failure To Drive On Right Half Of Roadway When Roadway Was Of Sufficient Width, Resulting In An Accident. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person and by Attorney Scroggie. Defendant previously arraigned, advised of right to counsel, advised of bond conditions. Case set for September 12, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. for Setting of Preliminary Hearing.

State vs. Brandi N. Scofield – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Car/Motorcycle/Truck Under 18,000 Lbs. Followed Another Vehicle Too Closely. Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant appears in person, acknowledges receipt of ticket and waives arraignment. Defendant enters a Plea of Guilty and is assessed a fine of $175.50 plus court costs. All costs and fines to be paid in full or appear on September 5, 2024. Traffic cost paid.

State vs. Ronald Lee Stafford, Jr. – Initial Appearance on Mis-demeanor Owner Op-erated Motor Vehicle Without Main-taining Financial Responsibility (Motor Vehicle Required To Be Registered) – 1st Offense. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine of $155.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Oleksii Sukhorukov – Initial Appearance on State Traffic Ticket for Length Of Semi-Trailer With Load Exceeded 53 Feet On Interstate Or Designated Hwy. Plus 10 Air Miles. Count 1 – Defendant sentenced to fine of $80.50 and court costs. Costs and/or fine paid in full.

State vs. Laquandre Rasean Williams – Case Review on Misdemeanor Exceeded Posted Speed Limit (Exceeded By 26 Mph Or More). Case called. State appears by P.A. Smith. Defendant fails to appear. Judge Hurst recuses. Case sent to Presiding Judge for assignment.

Julie E. Clodfelter vs. Charles D. Clodfelter – Adult Abuse Hearing on Adult Abuse Stalking.

––

For more information about the above cases or others, visit www.courts.mo.gov (Missouri Case.net).