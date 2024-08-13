The Atchison County Commission met Thursday, August 1, 2024. Present were: South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission. Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood was absent.

South District Commissioner Burke called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved for payment.

Clerk Taylor presented Resolution #003-2024 for review and approval.

RESOLUTION 003-2024

A resolution of Atchison County, Missouri, to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain officials.

Be it resolved by the Commission of Atchison County, Missouri, as follows:

Section 1 – Declaration of Policy

The proper operation of government requires that public officials and employees be independent, impartial and responsible to the people; that government decisions and policy be made in the proper channels of the governmental structure; that public office not be used for personal gain; and that the public have confidence in the integrity of its government. In recognition of these goals, there is hereby established a procedure for disclosure by certain officials and employees of private financial or other interests in matters affecting the political subdivision.

Section 2 – Conflicts of Interest

a. All elected and appointed officials as well as employees of a political subdivision must comply with conflict-of-interest statutes under Chapter 105 of the Missouri Revised Statutes as well as any other state law governing official conduct.

b. Any member of the governing body of a political subdivision who has a “substantial personal or private interest” in any measure, bill, order or ordinance proposed or pending before such governing body must disclose that interest to the secretary or clerk of such body and such disclosure shall be recorded in the appropriate journal of the governing body. Substantial personal or private interest is defined as ownership by the individual, his/her spouse, or his/her dependent children, whether singularly or collectively, directly or indirectly of: (1) 10% or more of any business entity; or (2) an interest having a value of $10,000 or more; or (3) the receipt of a salary, gratuity, or other compensation or remuneration of $5,000 or more, per year from any individual, partnership, organization, or association within any calendar year.

Section 3 – Disclosure Reports

Each elected official, all candidates for elective office, the chief administrative officer, the chief purchasing officer, and the full-time general counsel shall disclose the following information by May 1, or the appropriate deadline as referenced in Section 105.487 RSMo, if any such transactions occurred during the previous calendar year:

a. For such person, and all persons within the first degree of consanguinity or affinity of such person, the date and the identities of the parties to each transaction with a total value in excess of five hundred dollars, if any, that such person had with the political subdivision, other than compensation received as an employee or payment of any tax, fee or penalty due to the political subdivision, and other than transfers for no consideration to the political subdivision.

b. The date and the identities of the parties to each transaction known to the person with a total value in excess of five hundred dollars, if any, that any business entity in which such person had a substantial interest, had with the political subdivision, other than payment of any tax, fee or penalty due to the political subdivision or transactions involving payment for providing utility service to the political subdivision, and other than transfers for no consideration to the political subdivision.

c. The chief administrative officer, chief purchasing officer, and candidates for either of these positions shall disclose by May 1, or the appropriate deadline as referenced in Section 105.487 RSMo. the following information for the previous calendar year:

1. The name and address of each of the employers of such person from whom income of one thousand dollars or more was received during the year covered by the statement.

2. The name and address of each sole proprietorship that he owned; the name address and the general nature of the business conducted of each general partnership and joint venture in which he was a partner or participant; the name and address of each partner or coparticipant for each partnership or joint venture unless such names and addresses are filed by the partnership or joint venture with the secretary of state; the name, address and general nature of the business conducted of any closely held corporation or limited partnership in which the person owned ten percent or more of any class of the outstanding stock or limited partnership units; and the name of any publicly traded corporation or limited partnership that is listed on a regulated stock exchange or automated quotation system in which the person owned two percent or more of any class or outstanding stock, limited partnership units or other equity interests;

3. The name and address of each corporation for which such a person served in the capacity of a director, officer, or receiver.

Section 4 – Filing of Reports

a. The financial interest statements shall be filed at the following times, but no person is required to file more than one financial interest statement in any calendar year.

1. Every person required to file a financial interest statement shall file the statement annually not later than May 1 and the statement shall cover the calendar year ending the immediately preceding December 31; provided that any member of the (council/board) may supplement the financial interest statement to report additional interests acquired after December 31of the covered year until the date of filing of the financial interest statement.

2. Each person appointed to an office shall file the statement within thirty days of such appointment or employment covering the calendar year ending the previous December 31.

3. Every candidate required to file a personal financial disclosure statement shall file no later than fourteen days after the close of filing at which the candidate seeks nomination or election or nomination by caucus. The period of this statement shall cover the twelve months prior to the closing date of filing for candidacy.

b. Financial disclosure reports giving the financial information required in Section 3 shall be filed with the local political subdivision and with the Missouri Ethics Commission. The reports shall be available for public inspection and copying during normal business hours.

Penalties

Failure to file by the 14-day deadline results in a $10 per day late fee for each day the report is late up to 21 days payable to the Atchison County Clerk

Failure to file by the 21-day deadline results in late fees, candidate disqualification, and removal from ballot. Candidates will be disqualified as a candidate and his/her name will be removed from the ballot. When there is a local Ordinance or Resolution the penalties are enforced at the local level according to law.

Section 5 – Filing of Ordinance

A certified copy of the ordinance (order/resolution), adopted prior to September 15, shall be sent within ten days of its adoption to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

Section 6 -Effective Date

This ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the date of its passage and approval and shall remain in effect for two years from the date of passage.

The commissioners voted to approve and adopt Resolution #003-2024 as read.

Clerk Taylor will forward the approved resolution to the Ethics Commission for filing.

Clerk Taylor presented documents for approval and signing for a Department of Public Safety Grant #2024-DSSSF-03 in the amount of $9,400 from the Missouri SMART Board. After review, the commissioners voted to approve and accept the grant.

The commissioners spent the remainder of the day inspecting the county offices, buildings and grounds.