The Fairfax R-3 School District Board of Education held a regular meeting Thursday, July 18, 2024, in the school library. Miles Smith called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance were: Brett Johnson, Chance Clement, Crystal Woodring, Miles Smith, Treyvor Umbarger, Courtney Grossman, and Shelby Hurst, board members; Nick Kemerling, superintendent; and Karen Burke, secretary.

The agenda was approved as presented.

Consent Agenda

Board members reviewed minutes of the June regular and executive sessions.

The financial report showed a fund balance of $2,219,530.58 as of June 30, 2024. June expenses were $381,120 and revenue was $79,190.

The school has approximately $110,000 in Patterson Grant funds. They are waiting on $49,000 in Title Funds and $42,000 ESEA Funds to post, along with $15,000 REAP Funds.

The monthly bills in the amount of $381,120.40 were reviewed and approved for payment.

The consent agenda was unanimously approved.

Superintendent’s Report

Mr. Kemerling reported that floors in the junior high/high school building are being finished up and Hillyard was here today working on the gym floors.

Mowing season is still in full swing

Pro Glass Tinting can come in around the first of August to tint the gym windows. This will be paid out of the booster account.

The north parking lot was graveled, new desks have been put together, and painting has been done.

Outdoor projects have slowed down due to all the mowing and some other projects indoors.

New Business

Board members approved payment of $1,747.20 to Erate Consulting. Fairfax R-3 School can receive discounts on telecommunications, telecommunications services, and internet access, as well as internal connections, managed internal broadband services and basic maintenance of internal connections.

They also approved a tuition reimbursement payment of $1,520.00 to Dana Tracy. Mrs. Tracy will finish the certification process to become a certified 7-12 Math teacher by taking her content area test this summer. Funds will come from Patterson Grant funding.

Board members approved the payment of $1,200.00 to WBN Lawncare for June/July mowing.

Board members voted to approve the Atchison County Mitigation Plan as presented. By participating in the revision/creation of the Atchison County Mitigation Plan, the Fairfax R-3 School District could qualify for FEMA funds if grant funding for eligible projects becomes available, and for relief funds in the case of a natural disaster that affects the school district.

In discussion of the Junior High/High School Cell Phone Policy, it was recommended to approve the change of board policy to reflect changes to policy that is currently in the handbook. There is a second policy for review that bans cell phones during the entire school day, but the consequences are more consistent than when the policy was originally adopted in 2008. Crystal Woodring made a motion to keep the current handbook procedure with the consequence revisions. Shelby Hurst seconded the motion and the vote was approved 6-1.

Handbooks

Changes made from last year include updated meal prices (approved in June), the new staff list, 2024-25 start times (7:55 a.m. to 3:02 p.m. for preschool through grade 12), and the previously adopted driving/riding to practice with peers (EA Wolves’ handbook). Changes to the high school handbook cleaned up working for finals exemptions, clarifying unexcused absences per board policy, bus stop wait times, and wording in several other headings of all handbooks. Board members voted unanimously to adopt the handbooks as presented.

Board members voted unanimously to purchase 20 new junior high cheer uniforms at a cost of $1,971.60. This will be an EA Wolves expense.

Board members approved the payment of $3,099.70 to Grounds Control for delivery of gravel and skid steer work. This work was approved at the last meeting, but the price is $80 higher than the original bid due to having a skid steer smooth and pack the rock.

Anderson Erickson was approved as the school’s 2024-25 milk provider.

The meeting adjourned at 7:32 p.m. The next regular board meeting will be Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.