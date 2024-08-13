Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, Missouri, will sponsor a double elimination co-ed softball tournament Saturday, September 7 (and Sunday, pending interest). The first game on Saturday will start at 8:00 a.m. There is a $150 entry fee (10 players per team, 14 years and older, and must have at least four girls per team). The tournament will be held at the Rock Port Field and concessions will be available. The event is BYOB. Wrist bands will be given upon ID check. If you do not have a wrist band, you will not be allowed to have alcohol. The winner will receive entry fee.

The deadline is August 16. To sign up with team name, call or text Megan at 402-245-0248 or Kelly at 660-253-2752. All proceeds go to Pleasant View.