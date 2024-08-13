Submitted by Jeanette Barcus, Certified Natural Health Consultant

An older friend tells of visiting his grandmother when he was growing up. Any time he showed any signs of congestion, she would send him out to the pasture to find a mullein plant, where he was to gather some of the leaves and some of the flowers. Back inside, she boiled water, poured it over the mullein plant parts, let it seep, strained it and made a large kettle of mullein tea. This she put in quart jars, handed one to the congested child and sent him outside to drink it and go about his play. He reports that the next time he coughed, the congesting mucus would easily be expelled.

Also called donkey ears because of the shape and texture of the leaves, the mullein plant grows wild here in Northwest Missouri and was used by Native American Indians for all kinds of respiratory system conditions by helping to nourish and strengthen the lungs and loosen congestion in the sinuses and lungs. Dr. Edward Shook prized it greatly for use when there was tuberculosis and other lung problems. Dioscorides used it for toothache, tonsillitis, eye problems, coughs and stings. Others have found it useful when they wanted to relieve pain associated with hemorrhoids, bruises and burns. The flowers have been used to encourage sleep. Mullein also has antispasmodic properties, making it helpful when there are cramps and spasms. The tea can be applied topically to help with swelling and pain, like what occurs when there is mumps, tumors, sore throat, and tonsillitis.

Mullein typically contains naturally occurring, calcium, iron, potassium, sulfur, and vitamins A, B-Complex and D. Mullein may also be obtained in convenient capsule form.

With this information, you can readily see why mullein would be included in the following products:

ALJ – a respiratory support product.

HCP-X – a throat and immune system support product.

CC-A with Yerba Santa – a cold and cough support product.

Bone & Skin Poultice – an herbal formula that encourages the bone and skin internally and externally to heal and repair.

Lymphomax- an herbal formula that supports the lymphatic system.

Black ointment – a drawing salve.

This information is for educational use and not intended to diagnose or prescribe or replace the advice of a health professional. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.