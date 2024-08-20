Miss Fairfax

Anna Ohlensehlen was crowned Miss Fairfax 2024 Friday, August 16, at the Fairfax Fair.

Junior Miss Fairfax

Caroline Larson was crowned Junior Miss Fairfax 2024.

Little Miss and Mr. Fairfax

Everlee Smith and Jack Clement were crowned Little Miss and Mr. Fairfax at the Fairfax Fair Friday evening, August 16, 2024.

Auxilian of the Year

Community Hospital-Fairfax Auxilian of the Year Kathy Davis rode in the Fairfax Fair Parade.

Fairfax Fair Baby/Youth Show

Babies from birth to 6 months old participating in the Baby/Youth Show were: Addalee Harber, daughter of Jessica and Dylan Harber; Addler Harber, son of Jessica and Dylan Harber; Graham Francis Stumpff, son of Amber Sanchez and Brock Stumpff; Hazel Lemar, daughter of Zach and Aleesha Lemar; and Millie Holecek, daughter of Kayden Holecek and Shelbey Morris.

Babies in the 7 to 11 months old category of the Baby/Youth Show were: Gia Lynn Alsup, daughter of Garrett and Shelby Alsup; Creed Smith, son of Miles and Amber Smith; Lila Leseberg, daughter of Boo and Gus Leseberg; and Becklea Sheldon, daughter of Katie Beck and Seth Sheldon.

Toddlers in the one-year-old category were: Walker Giddinge, son of TJ and Heather Giddinge; Declan Theas, son of Carlie and Anton Theas; Bray Baughman, son of Josh and Brooklynn Baughman; Jesse Clement, son of Chance and Chelsea Clement; Tucker Rohlfsen, son of Derek and Alyssa Rohlfsen; and Brinlyn Mercer, daughter of Darek and Destiny Mercer.

Participants in the two-year-old category of the Baby/Youth Show (above) were: Caroline Oswald, daughter of Michael and Amanda Oswald; Adelie Stevens, daughter of Dustin and Christy Stevens; and Henry Lemar, son of Zach and Aleesha Lemar.

The three-year-old participants of the Baby/Youth Show (at left) were: Berkley Schebaum, daughter of Whitney Harrington and Zach Schebaum; Elli Clement, daughter of Chance and Chelsea Clement; and Audrey Zumbrunnen, daughter of James and Amber Zumbrunnen.

Participating in the four-year-old category of the Baby/Youth Show were: Cammie White, daughter of Ky and Alicia White; Ella Smith, daughter of Miles and Amber Smith; Claire Oswald, daughter of Michael and Amanda Oswald; Ray Herron, son of Trudy and Rebel Herron; and Stella Mercer, daughter of Darek and Destiny Mercer.

The children who participated in the Little Mr. and Miss Fairfax contest and/or who entered the 5-year-old division of the Fairfax Fair Baby/Youth Show, from left to right, were: Everlee Holland Smith, daughter of Dan and Ginny Smith; Charlie White, daughter of Ky and Alicia White; Harper Smith, daughter of Miles and Amber Smith; Chanleigh Jayne Clement, daughter of Chance and Chelsea Clement; Jack Clement, son of Chance and Chelsea Clement; and Aubree Simmons, daughter of Terry and Barbara Simmons.

Fairfax Fair “There’s No Place Like Home”

Scouts salute the flag during opening ceremonies at the 2024 Fairfax Fair. Lexi Brown, pictured below, sang the national anthem.

Contestants in the Miss Fairfax contest, from left to right, were: Carley Graham, daughter of Phil and Michelle Graham; Amelia Larson, daughter of Matt and Theresa Larson; Piper Morris, daughter of Billy and Kelly Morris; Chloe Vernon, daughter of Garrett and Jennifer Vernon; and Anna Ohlensehlen, daughter of Josh and LeAnn Ohlensehlen.

Amelia Larson, daughter of Matthew and Theresa Larson, was crowned runner up in the Miss Fairfax contest.

Kendal Straub, Miss Fairfax 2023, crowns Anna Ohlensehlen, Miss Fairfax 2024. Kendal and her mother, Alicia Straub, were in charge of the Miss Fairfax contest this year.

Junior Miss Fairfax contestants were Brenna Kingery, left, daughter of Ryan and Jill Kingery, and Caroline Larson, right, daughter of Matthew and Theresa Larson.

Knox Murphy and his friends tell stories and have fun playing on the playground equipment at the Fairfax Fair.

Cameron and Sharon Pope enjoy some dinner and the baby contest from the hot seat.

Caroline Wooten and her mom, Karlly Eyman, had fun dancing to the music played at the fair.

Attending the Fairfax Fair is a family tradition for the Morris sisters, Shelbey Morris and Brooklyn (Morris) Baughman, who now share the fun with their own children, Millie Holecek and Bray Baughman.

Chanleigh Jayne and Elli Clement enjoyed some cotton candy during the Miss Fairfax contest at the Fairfax Fair.

MJ May was dunked several times thanks to the accurate throws of several youngsters.

Raxtin Riggins and Nora Mandeville enjoyed some sno cones from the Hope N Reigns Counseling booth.

Brynna Alsup’s family doesn’t have to worry about having a shortage of cups to use in their kitchen anytime soon. She won a box and bag full at the fair.

MaeAnne Johnson’s cotton candy was larger than her head, but that didn’t stop her from enjoying it!

The Fairfax Masonic Lodge booth sold burgers and pies at the fair.

The Fairfax Kiwanis Club held a drawing for a Yeti cooler filled with $800 in cash and numerous prizes and gift certificates from local businesses, as well as a drawing for the chance to win four Kansas City Chiefs tickets. Ava Burghardt of Kansas City won the cooler of cash and goodies and Marshal Oswald of Fairfax won the Chiefs tickets. Lane Seymour is pictured selling chances to Kasey Kappel and Trevor Brown.

Any parent who sent their child off on their own to play the games at the fair might have been in for quite a surprise upon their child’s return, as one of the booths allowed players to win a goldfish. Jackson Zumbrunnen didn’t just win one goldfish, he won 18.

A large crowd enjoyed watching and listening to the entertainment provided on the Fairfax Park stage Saturday evening, August 17.

Some of the local instrumentalists who played with the Southeast Nebraska Community Band at the Fairfax Fair on Saturday included Brad Mathers of Tarkio, Deb Wyatt of Fairfax, and Bill Slaughter of rural Fairfax.

The East Atchison junior high cheerleaders performed cheers and stunts for the crowd at the Fairfax Fair on Saturday evening.

The East Atchison high school cheerleaders and dancers performed at the Fairfax Fair.

The Fairfax Marching Pride drumline performed at the fair.

Christina Hall kept the fair crowd entertained with a few tunes on Saturday evening. Although none of her songs were “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” one appeared, almost as if part of the act as the fair’s theme was “There’s No Place Like Home.”

The Ladies in Black – Malisa Linthicum, Lynn Hunter, Deb Johnson, and Debra Wyatt – sang several songs from the park stage at the fair Saturday.

Erica Taylor sang a couple of songs for the fair crowd Saturday.

Adam Showalter sang and played for the fair crowd to end the evening’s entertainment on Saturday in the park.

Fairfax Fair Parade

As the saying goes, there truly is no place like home, and Fairfax was the place to be this past weekend as everyone returned to their roots and enjoyed a weekend filled with fun at the Fairfax Fair and Fairfax Fair Parade.

The Fairfax Marching Pride looked sharp as they marched down Main Street.

Nash Stevens, representing Stealing Home, drove his go-kart in the parade.

Pleasant View Nursing Home employees dressed up as The Wizard of Oz characters to go along with this year’s fair theme, “There’s No Place Like Home.”

Fairfax Fireman Curtis Grossman handed out free cups.

Fairfax Mayor Ryan Kingery and his wife, Jill, rode in the parade.

Jeff and Shannon Jobes of Fairfax drove their classic 1979 Chevy pickup in the parade.

Community Home Health & Restorative Care’s parade entry was bubbly and festive!

Cub Scout Pack 88 led the Fairfax Fair Parade by presenting the colors.

The East Atchison football team threw out candy to paradegoers.

Lloyd Nelson entered his tractor in the Harry Combs Memorial Tractor Show and drove it in the Fairfax Fair Parade.