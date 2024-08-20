Atchison County Artisans is hosting its third annual Holiday Makers Market Saturday, November 2, at the Fairfax Fire Station Community Room from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This fun event provides an opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts made by local artisans. Past events have featured crocheted items, pottery, baked goods, metalworking, woodworking.

Atchison County Artisans invites local makers to sign up before September 1. Participating vendors must sell goods that are homemade, home-grown, or value added (an item that has been altered in some way to add to its value). The fee for Atchison County vendors is $15. The non-local vendor fee is $20. To sign up, contact Sandy Thompson (ooandsew@gmail.com or 660-253-7272) or Mary Salmond (660-253-0546).