Meet Your Teacher Night at Rock Port R-II will be held Monday, August 26. Elementary students may set up their supplies from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Middle school orientation will be held in the south gym from 6:15 to 7:00 p.m. A picnic sponsored by Midwest Data Center will be held in the cafeteria from 5:00 to 6:15 p.m. School will resume for the 2024-25 year on Tuesday, August 27, with a full day of classes.

The Fairfax Fair was a prime example of why “There’s No Place Like Home.” It was a beautiful weekend full of fun. Thank you to all who put in a lot of hard work to make it such a success!

Sports are starting up again! The Rock Port volleyball girls will be hosting a Gatorade scrimmage at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, and the football boys will be hosting a scrimmage on Friday, August 23, at 6:00 p.m. The East Atchison football team will be hosting a jamboree at 6:00 p.m. Friday, August 23. The East Atchison volleyball team will be hosting a jamboree at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27. Schedules for this fall’s sporting events will soon be distributed around the county.

With school starting in the county again, please be extra cautious when driving around the schools, especially in the morning when students will be heading to classes and in the afternoon when school is being dismissed.

Please keep your eye out for a black 2004 Dodge Ram pickup that was stolen from Simmons Service LLC in Fairfax. The license plate is 2DGW74. There is no back license plate, the grill is black, there are no bed railings, and there are new headlights, new mirrors, and new tires. Pictures of the truck can be found on the Atchison County Mail Facebook page. Please contact the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office if spotted.

