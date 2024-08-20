The annual Women in Ag event will be Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at the Atchison County Memorial Building, 417 South Main Street in Rock Port, Missouri. The event is hosted by SWCD, NRCS, FSA, and MU Extension of Atchison, Holt, and Nodaway counties.

Registration begins at 4:00 p.m. Food trucks will be present and will start serving at 4:00 p.m.

Local vendors include the following: Golden Crust Bakery, Sisterly Scents, Sandy Thompson (crocheted goods), Renee’s Cupcakes, Flower and Forged Farms, Marty Kaster (homemade goods), Paintings by Tess Hale, Makings Bling’n Bows, Roseann Nemyer (marshmallows), USDA, MU Extension and others.

There will be two guest demonstrations. Debbie Bennett, field specialist in nutrition and health with MU Extension, will lead a session in Tai Chi at 4:30 p.m. Tai Chi is a practice that has been shown to be one of the most effective exercises for health and mind. This slow, gentle practice can help reduce pain and improve balance.

The second guest demonstration will begin at 5:30 p.m. Jackie Allenbrand of Albany, Missouri, created P.H.A.R.M Dog USA with the goal of supporting farmers and farm family members with physical, cognitive or illness-related disabilities. Their goal is to help farmers with disabilities by providing farm or service dogs trained to perform tasks. Tasks range from managing livestock, retrieving or picking up dropped tools, opening latch gate systems, carrying buckets to bracing farmers with stability issues or running for help when needed.

There will be a silent auction, which closes at 6:30 p.m. The silent auction will feature locally purchased items and products donated by each of the vendors. Winners will be announced at 7:00 p.m.

Door prizes will be drawn at 6:45 p.m. Door prizes will include an Original XL Bogg Bag, 40 oz. Stanley cup, stadium seat and blanket, plus more great items! (You must be present to win.)

Admission is $5, and all those who attend will receive a goodie bag filled with fun items. Please make checks payable to: Atchison County Women in Agriculture. For more information call 660-744-6201 Ext. 3.