Old Fashioned Saturday Night will be September 21 this year. The annual event is held on Main Street in Rock Port.

Little Tuggers Tractor Pull and Duncan’s Carriage Rides are set up to be in Rock Port again this year.

The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with “The Star Spangled Banner.” Registration for the tractor pull will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will again be at the intersection of Opp and Main and the entertainment will be in front of the Atchison County Memorial Building.

If you would like to have a booth this year please let Betty Stoner know. Registration forms are now available. You can contact Betty at 660-787-0531 or text her at the same number and she will get you a form. The registration form can also be found on the Rock Port Chamber Facebook page as well. The fee for a booth is $10.00 and can be paid the night of the event. If you want the same spot as you have had before please let Betty know so she can reserve it for you. The spots will be done on a first come, first served basis. All registration forms need to be turned in by September 10 in order to get the map made up and turned in to the Atchison County Mail.

If you would like to see something different this year let Betty know and maybe (with your help) they can get something new this year such as more games and entertainment for the kids. If you would like to sponsor something for the kids please let someone with the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce or Betty know.