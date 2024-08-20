August 26, 1949

• Dr. Jack Scamman has opened his veterinary practice in the Bentley Building in Rock Port. He is a graduate of Iowa State College of Veterinary Medicine.

• Showing at the Paramount Theatre: “Jungle Jim,” “The Lost Trail,” “Blazing The Trail,” “Adventure in Baltimore” with Shirley Temple, and “Words and Music” in technicolor.

• Mrs. Orval Grubb is a new employee of Citizens Bank, taking the place of Miss Betty Ramona Smith, who has quit to take a teaching job this fall. Miss Smith had been employed at the bank for a considerable time.

• Former county conservation agent F. M. Hord, who now lives in Altamont, Missouri, was heading to Florida on vacation when he ran over a dove. Thinking he killed it, he drove on. In Louisiana, he stopped and asked the station attendant to check the oil. When the hood was lifted, out flew the dove, minus a few feathers, but none the worse for wear. It flew back in the direction of Missouri.

• The Atchison County Fair got off to a good start. A parade was held with many wonderful displays, including Lloyd Bell of Langdon, who drove a Motel T Ford, one of the few still to be found hereabouts.

August 23, 1974

• Mrs. Bill McEnaney, Nashville, Tennessee, daughter-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy McEnaney, won first place in the barrel races at Madison Square Garden Sunday.

• Rock Port R-II will begin classes Monday, August 26, with 12 new teachers. There are seven new in grade school, two in junior high, and three in the high school, with a vacancy of a secondary special education teacher still to be filled.

• The Atchison County Mail will once again be running children’s photos in the newspaper as a special “Citizens of Tomorrow” feature. This year, the photographer will be taking the photos in natural living color. However, the pictures will run in black and white in the newspaper.

August 19, 1999

• Multiple fires in Phelps City, Missouri, have prompted the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office to call in the State Fire Marshal and the Northwest Missouri Major Investigation Squad. The fires were suspicious in nature and appear to be arson. They started late at night and burned the properties of Jerry and Lela Painter and Don and Sharon Vest.

• The 1999 Rock Port High School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams include Josh McCoy, Chris Volker, Hyatt Haynes, Dustin Sapp, Jesse Murphy, Hallie Clodfelter, Hope Bailey, Sarah Payeur, and Nicole Evans.

• The first day of school registration was Monday, August 16. Meet Your Teacher Night will be August 24 where students can bring their school supplies ahead of the first day and meet their teacher and the new principal.