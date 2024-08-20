Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port, Missouri, will sponsor a double elimination co-ed softball tournament Saturday, September 7 (and Sunday, pending interest). The first game on Saturday will start at 8:00 a.m. The tournament will be held at the Rock Port Field and concessions will be available. The event is BYOB. Wrist bands will be given upon ID check. If you do not have a wrist band, you will not be allowed to have alcohol.