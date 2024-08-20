Rock Port alumni are invited to several events which include the following:

Friday, August 30, 2024

The Rock Port Booster Club will hold a tailgate party at Blue Jay Stadium. They will serve pulled pork sandwiches from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A freewill donation will be accepted. There will be a designated area for the coaches and players to gather, eat, and visit.

The Rock Port Blue Jays will host Pattonsburg in their home opener football game. Kick off is at 7:00 p.m. A ‘Celebration of the Coach Cline 80s Era’ will be held at half-time, which will include special recognition of coaches Stewart Cline, Chris Johnson, and Wayne Moore and the players of the 1984 and 1985 State Championship teams. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the 1984 State Championship.

The Rock Port Golf and Country Club will be open for everyone to gather after the game.

Saturday, August 31, 2024

The 70s and 80s Reunion ‘End of Summer Bash’ will be held from 5:00 p.m. to midnight at the Atchison County Memorial Building. There will be a social gathering for alumni and guests from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Groovy’s Grub food truck (Mike and Michele Pfeil, ’82 and ’88) will be on-site for meals. Class pictures will be taken at 8:00 p.m. (The public is invited to attend after 8:00 p.m.) There will be live 70s and 80s music by High Heel the Band from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. (There is a $10 cover charge. BYOB – attendees must be 21.)

Sunday, September 1, 2024

The T.M. Wharton Blue Jay Classic Golf Tournament is a four-man scramble. One member of each team must be an RPHS alum. TM was an avid golfer and a 1983 graduate of Rock Port High School. For more information, contact Jennifer Vogler by email jennifer.vogler@rpbluejays.com or call/text 660-744-3007.