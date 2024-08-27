The Brownville Fine Arts Association will present “Image Prospector,” a photo exhibition by Pete Genzlinger. The exhibition will be on display Thursday, August 29, to September 22, 2024, at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery, 427 Main Street, Brownville, Nebraska. The public is invited to a reception for the artist at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 30, at the Schoolhouse Art Gallery.

Pete says, “I am always searching for the next image. It may be one that others walked past or overlooked. The great shape or texture in golden light that speaks to me. Others may say ‘Oh, just another flower, weed, or cornstalk’ but I think it could have possibilities. Become a prospector and see what nuggets you may find in my collection of images.” Genzlinger photographs close-up details of flowers, seed pods, and other nature forms and transforms these images into a lyrical abstracted rhythmic image. His works are in public and private collections and he looks forward to sharing his “explorations.”

Genzlinger received his BA and MA from the University of Nebraska at Kearney. He taught for 42 years, 39 of those years in Beatrice, Nebraska. He lives in Beatrice with his wife, Sharon.

Schoolhouse Art Gallery hours are 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. To schedule an appointment for another time, call 402-414-2082.