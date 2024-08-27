Rock Port Alumni are invited to several special events this coming weekend. The Rock Port Booster Club is hosting a tailgate party at Blue Jay Stadium Friday, August 30, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. There will be a designated area for the coaches and players to gather, eat, and visit. The Rock Port Blue Jays will host Pattonsburg in their home opener football game that night at 7:00 p.m. A “Celebration of the Coach Cline 80s Era” will be held at half-time, which will include special recognition of coaches Stewart Cline, Chris Johnson, and Wayne Moore and the players of the 1984 and 1985 State Championship teams. The Rock Port Golf and Country Club will be open for everyone to gather after the game. The 70s and 80s Reunion “End of Summer Bash” will be held from 5:00 p.m. to midnight Saturday, August 31, at the Atchison County Memorial Building in Rock Port. There will be a social gathering for alumni and guests from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Groovy’s Grub food truck will be on-site for meals. Class pictures will be taken at 8:00 p.m. After 8:00 p.m., the public is invited to join the alumni and jam to High Heel the Band from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. (There is a $10 cover charge. BYOB – attendees must be 21.) The T.M. Wharton Blue Jay Classic Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, September 1.

We hope everyone gets to enjoy this Labor Day weekend holiday. Get out there and have a good time, but please be careful and don’t drink and drive.

East Atchison Wolves varsity football team will host King City this Friday, August 30, at 7:00 p.m. in Tarkio. The Lady Wolves volleyball teams are hosting events this Tuesday, August 27, and next Tuesday, September 3, at 5:30 p.m. at the TAC. The Rock Port Lady Blue Jays will host Falls City Sacred Heart in volleyball action Tuesday, September 3, at RPHS at 5:30 p.m. Go cheer on our local athletes!

