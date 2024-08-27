The free East Atchison fall sports schedules are now available for pick up at Tarkio and Fairfax businesses. In Tarkio, the schedules (sponsored by Colfax Farmers Mutual Insurance Company) can be found at Hy-Vee, Dollar General, Rogers Pharmacy, Farmers State Bank, and Casey’s. In Fairfax, the schedules (sponsored by Fairfax Agency) are available at Community Home Health & Restorative Care, Lonnie’s Hair Barn, Farmers State Bank, City Hall, Post Office, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Daybreak Cafe, Dairy Diner, and Fairfax R-3 School.

Rock Port Blue Jay schedules (sponsored by Kent Fisher Insurance) are available at Food Country, Casey’s, Citizens Bank & Trust, Bank Midwest, Do It Best, Stoner Drug, and Rock Port R-2 School.

The schedules include games and tournaments for fall sports, including junior high, junior varsity, and varsity football and volleyball, junior high and high school cross country, and high school girls’ golf.