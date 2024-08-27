Please join Atchison County Health Department and Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) for a Community Baby Shower on Wednesday, August 28, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at CH-F in Fairfax, Missouri. This shower is a come-and-go-as-you-please event for all expecting parents and new parents with babies and children.

The two groups will offer education, snacks, refreshments, games, drawings, and a photo booth. Each parent will be entered into a drawing to win a grand prize. RSVP by calling 660-736-4121 by Monday, August 26. CH-F is located at 26136 U.S. Hwy. 59, Fairfax.