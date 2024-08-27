September 2, 1949

• The 1949 Atchison County Fair, held last week at the city park, was an unqualified success from the standpoint of exhibits, attendance, weather, and entertainment. A total of $1,200 was given in cash awards.

• Involving what is doubtless the largest sum ever contracted in Rock Port, the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative let two contracts for line expansion and other improvements involving a total of $665,121.58.

• Rock Port’s schools opened Monday morning with a full corps of teachers. D.W. Johnson is the superintendent.

• Thirty-seven Rock Port youngsters got their fishing tackle together and took part in the Rock Port Rotary Club’s fishing rodeo, held Monday afternoon at a pond north of Opp schoolhouse. Nicky Peck caught the first fish of the day.

August 30, 1974

• Rock Port R-II School began classes August 26 with 697 students registered. Loraine Chastain is in charge of bus transportation for the students this year, replacing Delbert Stites, who retired in June. Custodians are Walter Millsaps, Royal Harmon, Duane Thiesfeld, and Wendell Lincoln.

• Rock Port Telephone Company will pay a total of $81,465 in capital credits to customers. Employees of the company are Don Hendrix, manager; Clyde Shineflew, Elmer Davis, Richard Burke, Miss Martha Lorenz, and Mrs. Gene Hunter.

• Wayne Kline, formerly of Agency, has become a third partner in the Harmon-Stephens Electronics. Kline will work mainly on appliances while the other two associates, Keith Harmon and Dick Stephens, work on televisions and stereos.

• Greenley’s Market advertised the following specials: U.S. Grade A whole fresh fryers, 39¢ per pound; fresh pork roast Boston butt, 79¢ per pound; dill pickles, 69¢ for a quart jar; and Van Camps Pork & Beans, 3 16 oz. cans for 89¢.

• Rock Port’s 1974 Blue Jay football team has 35 members out for the 10 games which begin September 6 at Tarkio.

August 26, 1999

• Sheriff Dennis Martin requested activation of the Northwest Missouri Major Investigation Squad to assist in the investigation of multiple arsons in Phelps City. Seven squad officers and members of the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office met August 16 to coordinate plans. Seventeen squad members assembled August 17 and 18 and intereviewed numerous witnesses and possible suspects. Two Nebraska men were arrested and charged with one Class C felony of second degree arson.

• The City of Rock Port hosted the quarterly meeting of the Northwest Missouri City Clerks and Finance Officers Association.

• The 10th annual summer baton recital was held Saturday, August 14. Taya Moore and Katy Hecker taught baton lessons to 28 elementary twirlers for six weeks this summer. The girls will perform September 3 at the football game.

• The Community Blood Center was in town Monday at the United Methodist Church. A total of 46 units were collected, passing the goal of 45.